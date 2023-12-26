Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 lakh crore in 2023. This is expected to create employment opportunities for one crore youths of the state.

Notably, efforts are underway to implement these investment proposals on the ground. In the initial months of 2024, there are preparations to launch projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore through the first phase of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC).

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Woman Flushes Husband’s Chopped-Off Genitals Down the Toilet for Having Sex With Teen Niece.

Efforts are underway to develop Lalitpur Bulk Drug Park, Uttar Pradesh Defense Corridor, Purvanchal Industrial Corridor and Lucknow AI City.

Film City, Logistics Park, Medical Device Park, Data Centre and Toy Park are also being developed in Greater Noida.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Scare at Israel Embassy Proves False Alarm, Say Delhi Police (Watch Video).

There will be well-designed Grade-A certified commercial spaces for IT companies, state-of-the-art data centres, Grade-A flexible workspace, and tech labs.

The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) is developing the Plastic and Toy Park in Gorakhpur.

Under the Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, manufacturing of various defence equipment, including BrahMos missiles, will be undertaken in the coming years.

The development process of the Purvanchal Industrial Corridor was initiated in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2023. It spans 5800 hectares along the banks of five expressways.

To develop Bundelkhand, plans were made to create another industrial city and promote the development of the region, similar to Noida.

In Lucknow, the process of establishing and developing an E-bus manufacturing plant is ongoing.

Fuji Silvertech, a company from Japan, agreed with the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a plant in the state under a significant investment in the year 2023.

Uttar Pradesh is advancing to become a trillion-dollar economy, industrial activities are increasing in every district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)