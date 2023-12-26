Rio De Janeiro, December 26: In a horrifying incident, a woman in Brazil cut off her husband's genitals and flushed them down the toilet after he had sex with her teenage niece. The incident occurred in Atibaia near Sao Paulo on December 22. The woman also took a picture of severed private parts before throwing them in the toilet. The 34-year-old later surrendered before the police.

The Daily Star reported, citing the local media, that the accused allegedly attacked him after convincing him of kinky sex. She tied his hands and legs to the bed and chopped off his genitals with a razor. The woman then flushed the severed male organs down the toilet, but not before taking a picture of them. The accused woman later turned herself in to the police. Brazil Freak Accident: Woman Cut in Half After Falling From Bus and Getting Hit by Train, Five Others Injured.

As per the report, she walked into the police station with her brother and said, “Good evening, officer, I’m here to confess that I chopped off my husband’s genitals.” When the police asked her why she threw the limb into the toilet, she said she did it because she thought it could be reattached. The 39-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, survived the attack and was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown. The woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Russia Horror: Man Keeps Woman as Sex Slave for 14 Years, Arrested After Victim Manages to Escape; Police Recover Sex Toys and Porn CDs From Accused's House.

The woman claimed she cut off her husband's genitals after learning her husband had sex with her 15-year-old niece. The police did not respond to the allegation except to say that they were investigating if the man and the girl had a consensual relationship. In Brazil, the legal age for consent is 14. The case is still open.

