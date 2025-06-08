Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a high-level review of the State Tax Department in Lucknow and directed the officials to adopt the policy of transparency, technical efficiency and strict enforcement in tax collection.

CM Yogi directed to take action against shell companies and fake registered companies.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X on Saturday, " Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj today conducted a high-level review of the State Tax Department in Lucknow and directed the officials to adopt the policy of transparency, technical efficiency and strict enforcement in tax collection. Maharaj ji has also directed to take action by running a campaign against shell companies and fake registered firms"

"Tax evasion is a national crime and adversely affects the development plans and public welfare programmes of the state," the CMO added.

CM Yogi Adityanath met with members of the 16th Finance Commission in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The state's Finance Minister, Suresh Khanna, said earlier that CM Yogi laid out several demands in front of the Finance Commission. This also included a demand to increase the state's share in central taxes.

Khanna earlier told ANI, "...Some demands were made by the Chief Minister for the state today (Wednesday). Instead of the 41 per cent share we received so far, we should get 50 per cent. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh should not get less than 20 per cent in central taxes. This is our demand."

Also, the state's Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya, informed earlier that Uttar Pradesh's last 8 years' achievements were also highlighted at the meeting.

"At the 16th Finance Commission meeting, the Uttar Pradesh government presented the achievements of 8 years. Based on the successes, it seemed clear that the Finance Commission was satisfied with our progress, and Uttar Pradesh will get a good recommendation and will take a long leap forward successfully...," the deputy CM remarked.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a state-level workshop in Lucknow, commemorating 11 years of the Modi government.

He highlighted India's significant global standing under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and emphasised the importance of planning programs at various levels to build on the achievements of the past 11 years. (AN I)

