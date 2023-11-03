Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, will be offering family travel passes to contractual employees of the Transport Corporation, as part of efforts to enhance the state's roadways system.

The government acknowledges that the Transport Corporation and its employees have played a vital role in addressing the challenges, and as a result, they should enjoy access to fundamental facilities. However, this benefit will not be extended to personnel hired through outsourcing or retired employees working on a contract basis, added the statement.

The state government's decision has brought joy to the employees. This decision was made during the meeting of the Board of Directors, chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Transport Corporation, on October 18 and subsequently, a letter was issued, and the decision was recommended.

According to Manoj Kumar, the Principal Manager (Miscellaneous) of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation, employees of the Transport Corporation will now be entitled to the family travel pass benefit, which can be availed five times a year which includes two free family travel passes and three PTO (Privilege Ticket Order) family travel passes, mentioned the official statement.

This provision will be extended to drivers, conductors employed on a direct contract basis within the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation, and employees working directly for the corporation in its workshops, just like regular employees.

The proposal was discussed and approved during the 246th meeting of the Board of Directors, presided over by the Principal Secretary, which took place on October 18 in the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation meeting. Subsequently, a letter was issued to endorse this proposal, read the statement.

As a result of this decision, the Board of Directors has instructed the provision of this benefit to contractual employees. Letters have now been dispatched to all regional managers, service managers, and assistant regional managers (depots), instructing them to implement this system. (ANI)

