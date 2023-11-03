Ranchi, November 2: The half-burnt body of a student of the Rajendra Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here has been found outside the campus, the police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Madan Kumar, a resident of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. He was a second year student.

According to officials, it was yet to be ascertained if Kumar was killed or he committed suicide. The police and the Forensic Department have been conducting an investigation. Sources claimed that a lubricant was found on the rooftop of the same hostel building near which Kumar's lifeless body was spotted. Jharkhand Shocker: Partially Burnt Body of Medical Student Found on Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Campus in Ranchi, Probe Launched.

It is being suspected that the lubricant was poured on his body. "Either someone set him on fire or he himself tried to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze," a source said. Madan Kumar's mobile phone was recovered from his hostel room. Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

The police have been investigating the incident from all angles. Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said that things would become clear after the postmortem report. The police have also questioned a few junior doctors. Meanwhile, the deceased's family members have been informed about the incident and they are likely to reach Ranchi soon.

