Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel in Collectorganj area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

According to the CFO of Kanpur, Deepak Kumar, the fire broke out on the front side of the building's second floor, quickly filling the entire structure with smoke. Many people were trapped inside, prompting fire tenders and officials to rush to the scene. Eventually, the fire brigade team managed to put out the fire, and no casualties were reported.

The CFO of Kanpur also stated that an investigation into the incident has been ordered, and all necessary actions will be taken.

"We received information that a fire had broken out in the Collectorganj area and a large number of people were trapped inside... Considering the sensitivity of the situation, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene along with officials...

Upon reaching the scene, we found that the fire was emanating from the front on the second floor and the entire building was filled with smoke. With the help of the public, police, and other teams, everyone was taken to the top floor and their lives were saved.

There was no loss of life in this incident... An investigation has been ordered and all necessary action will be taken...," Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

