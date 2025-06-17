Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A groom was murdered a day before his wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, police said. The incident took place on June 15 and police have taken into custody a man hailing from Dhanpura, the village of the deceased, and who is suspected to have an affair with the would-be-bride.

Jitendra Singh, Circle Officer Rampur City, told reporters here yesterday that accused Saddam was arrested on Monday morning. He had told police that he had hidden Nihal's mobile phone.

"Nihal was murdered on the 15th. After the murder, the police party of Kotwali Ganj police station took the accused Saddam to recover Nihal's mobile. During the process of recovery, the accused Saddam snatched the pistol from the police constable and tried to escape. Immediately, the SHO fired in self defence at the miscreant. The miscreant got injured and was immediately sent to the hospital, and legal action is being taken," Jitendra Singh, Circle Officer Rampur City, told reporters here yesterday.

Police officials from the Kotwaliganj police station have recovered a mobile belonging to the deceased person.

When the police went to recover the mobile phone of the deceased with the help of the accused, Saddam, he tried to flee after snatching a pistol from the police. The police fired in self-defence and the injured accused was admitted to hospital.

"At present, it is not clear whether it is a case of a love affair. Nihal was set to get married on June 16. In the morning," the police official added. (ANI)

