Jalandhar, June 17: Sonam Tiwari’s body was recovered from the Beas River near Goindwal Sahib in Jalandhar on Monday, June 16, two days after she went missing. The 39-year-old daughter-in-law of Jalandhar industrialist Naresh Tiwari is suspected to have died by suicide. Police believe Sonam took the drastic step due to mental stress following a recent medical diagnosis. She reportedly went to the river with a friend to perform a healing ritual before disappearing.

According to The Tribune report, Sonam Tiwari had been diagnosed with a brain cyst, which reportedly caused her severe mental distress. On Saturday evening, she visited the Beas River near Goindwal Sahib with a friend to perform an “upaay” (healing ritual) aimed at alleviating her condition. She asked her friend to wait near their vehicle while she went to the riverbank, after which she suddenly jumped into the river and disappeared. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot at by Nephew Over Old Rivalry in Hoshiarpur, Probe Underway.

Her family launched an immediate search and shared messages across social media platforms, appealing for any information. Local authorities launched a massive search operation involving police and divers, who finally recovered her body from the river on Monday afternoon. Arjun Singh, SHO of Talwandi Chaudhrian police station, confirmed that investigations are underway and that the postmortem examination is scheduled at the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend, Dies by Suicide in Bathinda.

No foul play has been suspected so far, and police are treating the case as a likely suicide. Family members, including Sonam’s brother-in-law Navdeep Tiwari, expressed shock and grief over the tragic loss. Navdeep stated that they found her slippers near the riverbank, which indicated she may have jumped into the river. He added that the family had been deeply concerned about her mental health following the diagnosis and were hoping for her recovery.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

