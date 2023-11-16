Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): SAS Nagar Police Mohali on Thursday apprehended Gurpal Singh, an operative of foreign-based criminals Goldy Brar and Saba USA.

Gurpal has been arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said police

Taking to X, SAS Nagar Police said, "In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police had apprehended Gurpal Singh, an operative of foreign-based criminals Goldy Brar & Saba USA Gurpal has been arrested from village Rankhandi, Saharanpur, UP where he was provided hideout by his handlers."

According to the SAS Nagar Police, a Chinese pistol along with 5 live cartridges has been recovered from his possession.

SAS Nagar Police further said, "A Chinese pistol along with 5 live cartridges has been recovered. He had fled from the encounter site at VIP Road, Zirakpur on November 6, 2023. Punjab Police is fully committed to destroy organised crime networks as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann."

Goldy Brar, is among the alleged masterminds in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

