Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police are on high alert on the last day of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The police have conducted a boat patrol to prevent any untoward incident.

"Today is the last 'snan parv' at Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri. Boat patrolling is being done by the Police. Those who have not put on belts on boats are being alerted. If any boat is operating illegally, it is being caught," Prayagraj Addl SP Shwetabh Pandey told ANI.

"Motorboats and any kind of engine-operated boats are not being operated today. Regular boats are operational today. Nine patrolling teams are on duty so that there is no untoward incident...The patrolling started last night, extensive patrolling is being done. It will continue till the crowd here disperses," he added.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, on Wednesday said that the police have presented an unprecedented model of crowd management, security, and techniques during the Maha Kumbh.

"On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, we have presented an unprecedented model of crowd management, security, and techniques... We made use of world-class technologies and AI for crowd management and surveillance," Kumar told ANI.

The DGP said that more than 65 crore devotees took a holy dip in Prayagraj.

"Today, the last 'Amrit snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 began early in the morning. Throughout the state, devotees are visiting Shiv Temples in large numbers and offering prayers. Today is the last day of Maha Kumbh, and more than 65 crore devotees took a holy dip in Prayagraj," he said.

He said that the cooperation the police got from the various agencies helped them to perform in an "unprecedented" way.

"Religious places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Vindhyavasini Devi saw a huge influx of tourists who went there after visiting Prayagraj... The Mahakumbh concluded without any major tragedy... We worked in tandem with the railways. People used railway services to the tune of 5 lakh on 'snan' days and 3-4 lakh on other days," he said. (ANI)

