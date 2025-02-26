Chennai, February 26: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has invited superstar-turned-politician and TVK president Vijay to an all-party meeting scheduled for March 5 to discuss the issue of delimitation. The Chief Minister extended the invitation on Wednesday to Vijay along with 45 other political parties for the crucial meeting. CM Stalin convened the all-party discussion to address concerns that delimitation could reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament. He stated that Tamil Nadu, which has been at the forefront of development indices, would be severely affected by this process.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but CM Stalin warned that the state could lose as many as eight seats due to delimitation, which is based on population figures. He stated, “There would be only 31 MPs instead of 39 from Tamil Nadu.” Even if the total number of MPs across India were to be increased proportionately, Tamil Nadu would still suffer a loss in representation. CM Stalin emphasised that states with larger populations would gain greater representation, effectively weakening Tamil Nadu’s voice in Parliament. NEP Row: 'Tamil Nadu Would Regress by 2000 Years if National Education Policy Implemented in State', Says CM MK Stalin.

He asserted that this issue is not just about the number of seats but about the fundamental rights of the state. As a first step, he has organised the March 5 meeting to unite all political parties and leaders in Tamil Nadu to deliberate on the matter. CM Stalin urged all parties to set aside their political differences and participate in the discussion, stating, “I appeal to all political parties and leaders to take part in the meeting and express their views.” Describing delimitation as the “Sword of Damocles” hanging over the Southern states, CM Stalin pointed out that these states had successfully implemented population control measures over the past few decades. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Warns of Possible Decrease in MPs Due to Population Control Success.

He had previously remarked that the delimitation process might push people to consider having “16 children” -- a reference to a Tamil saying about 16 kinds of wealth. He argued that because Tamil Nadu has embraced family planning, the state now faces the consequence of reduced Parliamentary representation. Additionally, CM Stalin urged newlyweds to give their children traditional Tamil names, indirectly addressing the ongoing language controversy. His comments come amid the BJP’s push for a three-language policy, which has sparked heated debates in the state.

