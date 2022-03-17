Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person near Ayodhya Kotwali police station limits, informed police.

"Police have received information about a 7-year-old girl allegedly raped near Ayodhya Kotwali PS limit. The accused's identity is still unknown... soon we will book the culprit", said Shailesh Pandey, SSP Ayodhya Kotwali on Wednesday

According to Shailesh Pandey said that the girl has been admitted to a hospital and is under treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

