New Delhi, March 17: The minimum temperature is continuously increasing in North India including the national capital. The temperature is likely to rise further on Holi. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heat wave in some areas of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today. According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature in Delhi will be 19 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 34 degree Celsius. Bright sunshine will shine from the sky.

Today's minimum temperature in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh may remain 18 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 38 degree Celsius. Apart from this, today's minimum temperature in Chandigarh will be 20 degree Celsius and maximum temperature will be 33 degree Celsius. Madhya Pradesh: Heat Wave Warning Issued in West MP Till March 17

Talking about Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, the temperature is increasing here too. According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 33 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature of Jaipur in Rajasthan can be 22 degrees and the maximum temperature can be 40 degrees Celsius. It will be sunny here too. Mumbai Heatwave Advisory: BMC Issues Dos and Don’ts As Mumbaikars Brace for Heatwave

The minimum temperature in Jammu has remained the same for the last several days. Today's minimum temperature is going to be 17 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature will be 32 degree Celsius. Talking about Leh, the minimum temperature here will be one degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 13 degree Celsius. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy. Talking about Lucknow, the capital of UP, the minimum temperature here will be 21 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature will be 37 degree Celsius.

At the same time, today's minimum temperature in Patna is going to be 20 degree Celsius. Apart from this, the maximum temperature will be 37 degree Celsius. Talking about Srinagar, it is still a bit cold here. The minimum temperature here is 8 °C and the maximum temperature is 24 °C.

Apart from this, like daily, there is a possibility of heavy rain in many parts of the country. It may rain in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. Apart from this, heat wave is likely to prevail over parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

