Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will officially launch the Redmi 10 smartphone today in India. The device was launched in the global market last year. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Redmi India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi 10 has also been listed on Flipkart. The smartphone will be sold exclusively via the e-commerce platform.

#Redmi10isComing and with it we are un10cking: 📷A New Cam-Era 🍿Blockbuster Display 💯Big Battery 🐲Power of Snapdragon Gear up to catch the world of possibilities #Un10cked tomorrow at 12PM with @Flipkart: https://t.co/BsnR3rHTAPpic.twitter.com/teGNC4cPAA — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 16, 2022

The Flipkart listing also reveals several key specifications of the device. Redmi 10 will come with a waterdrop notch display and will be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Redmi 10 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The global model comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display, an Helio G88 SoC, an 8MP selfie camera, a 50MP quad rear camera and runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 UI.

