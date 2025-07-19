Uttar Pradesh [India], July 19 (ANI): AI technology will make the working style of MLAs more transparent, and the world's most advanced cameras will be installed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The Assembly will now come under the surveillance of state-of-the-art AI cameras. It will start as a pilot project in this monsoon session and will be fully implemented from the upcoming winter session. Through this technology, not only security but also the presence, activities and performance of the MLAs will be analysed.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Suffers 70% Burns in Petrol Attack by 3 Unidentified Assailants in Puri, Police Initiate Investigation.

These AI-based cameras will have facial recognition technology, which will be able to identify the names and faces registered in the list of MLAs. Also, a detailed profile of every MLA will be fed into the system, which will include name, party, constituency, gender, date of birth, photo and other personal details.

With the help of AI technology, it will be recorded which MLA came to the assembly, for how long he stayed, on how many topics he spoke and which topics he covered in the speech. Not only this, AI will also do topic-based content analysis.

Also Read | India-EFTA Free Trade Pact to Come Into Effect From October 1; Will Facilitate Creation of 1 Million Jobs, Says Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, has described this entire system as a positive initiative. He said, "This is not a step of monitoring, but to increase transparency and accountability. MLAs are anyway under the surveillance of the public, so no one should have any objection."

He added further, "This smart system being implemented in the assembly will have audio-body movement analysis along with recording. So that any kind of unexpected activity can be taken cognisance of immediately."

Talking about how AI could benefit legislators too, he added, "Now, see this new technology is coming every day. If we go back a decade from today, then this revolution in the digitalisation of a decade ago and its technology would not have been seen. Now, every day, a person will have to engage with the latest technology. And at the time when AI is being talked about all over the world. Along with AI, there are many positive things. When we talk about the legislature, if legislators need any information related to any Act related to law, then they can get it from AI." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)