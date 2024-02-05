Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): In the mega-budget of the Yogi government special emphasis has been laid on the welfare of the state's advocates and developing the infrastructure of the courts.

"While presenting gifts to the state's lawyers, the government has decided to increase the Advocates Welfare Fund from Rs 200 crores to Rs 500 crores," the Chief Minister's office said in a press conference.

Also Read | Match Made by AI: Russian Man Uses ChatGPT To Find and Propose to His Wife.

Furthermore, in case of the death of an advocate who is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate Social Fund Scheme, the maximum limit of permissible assistance has been increased from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

In addition, a provision of Rs 100 crore is proposed for the under-construction National Law University in Prayagraj district. A budget also includes a provision of Rs 300 crore for the establishment of courts in various districts of the state.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Raped by Her Neighbour in West Delhi's Naraina Area, Accused Arrested.

Notably, under the pilot project, a provision of Rs 700 crore is proposed for the construction of the court complexes in this financial year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)