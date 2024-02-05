India News | Uttarakhand Assembly Session Proceedings Adjourned Till 11:00 Am on February 6

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Assembly session proceedings were adjourned till 11:00 am on February 6. The Pushkar Singh Dhami's government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill will be tabled in the upcoming session of the Assembly after a draft report related to UCC got approved at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Also Read | ‘Alien Ruins’ Are Everywhere in Space, Says Ex-US Army Pilot Who Claims To Have Communicated With Two Aliens for 92 Days.

The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.

"In the cabinet meeting on Sunday, a proposal to bring a bill on Uniform Civil Code in the upcoming Assembly session was unanimously passed. We will table it in the Assembly. We will move forward in the direction to make it an Act," Chief Minister Dhami told ANI.

Also Read | Public Examinations Bill 2024: Bill To Tackle Entrance Exam Malpractices Introduced in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, a draft of the UCC was handed over to the Chief Minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The UCC drafting panel also comprised retired justice Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Surekha Dangwal. The drafting panel was given a total of four extensions.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfillment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the draft report consists of 740 pages and has four volumes, which include suggestions from 2,33,000 people in the state.

"The village, which is known as the last vitical Party, Names It Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam; To Quit Acting After Thalapathy 69