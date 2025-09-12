Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of ongoing and upcoming construction works in Haridwar for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. The inspection focused on infrastructure projects, including the expansion of ghats, the proposed multi-modal hub at Gauri parking on the Najibabad Highway, and the planned ropeway to Chandi Devi Temple.

Mela Officer Sonika, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal, HRDA Vice-Chairman Anshul Singh, and other officials were present.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Gyan Bharatam Portal, Says ‘Need To Explore Past Through Technology’ (Watch Video).

According to an official statement, the Chief Secretary, along with the officials, inspected the proposed construction of a multi-modal hub at the Gauri parking site on the Najibabad Highway. He also reviewed the proposed ropeway construction up to Chandi Devi Temple, the plan for developing a Cultural Hub near Niladhara at Divya Prem Mission Ashram, and the proposed laser show facility at Namami Gange Ghat, Niladhara, along with several other works.

During the inspection, the Chief Secretary directed the Mela Officer, District Magistrate, and concerned implementing agencies that the Chief Minister's top priority is to ensure that the 2027 Kumbh Mela is organised in a truly divine and grand manner. He instructed that all permanent and temporary construction works, including the expansion of ghats, must be completed by December 2026.

Also Read | Investment Scheme Fraud in Bengaluru: Woman Loses INR 3.75 Crore to Deepfake Scam Using AI-Generated Video of Sadhguru.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that, keeping in mind the safety of devotees, railings must be installed at priority ghats. He instructed all officials to ensure the timely and dedicated completion of all assigned work.

Upon his arrival in the district, Mela Officer Sonika and District Magistrate Mayur Dixit welcomed the Chief Secretary with a bouquet. Both officials assured him that the concerned departments would strictly implement all his directions.

On September 3, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had stated that all preparations for the grand event of Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar should be completed on time, and works of a permanent nature were to be finished by October 2026.

According to a press release, the works were to be classified based on priority and completed accordingly. All departments were instructed to work together in a mutually coordinated manner.

During a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat in preparation for Haridwar Kumbh 2027, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that organising a grand and divine Kumbh was the top priority of the state government. He added that all work related to the fair needed to be carried out with the expanded area and master plan in mind.

He instructed that all sectors, routes, parking areas, ghats, and campsites should be clearly marked in the master plan so that, along with acquiring the necessary land, temporary use of the concerned land could be ensured. To reduce crowd pressure, the construction of new ghats, the expansion of Kangra Ghat, and the repair of existing ghats were also to be completed on time.

The Chief Minister further stated that, to ensure the safe completion of the fair, encroachments had to be strictly removed from government land and roads. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)