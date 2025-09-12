Bengaluru, September 12: A 57-year-old retired woman from CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru, has been duped of INR 3.75 crore by scammers who used an AI-generated deepfake video of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to promote a fraudulent investment scheme, police said Thursday. The victim, unfamiliar with deepfake technology, came across what appeared to be a genuine video of Sadhguru on social media between February 25 and April 23. The video claimed that investing USD 250 (around INR 21,000) through a linked platform could bring significant financial gains.

After clicking the link, she was contacted by a man identifying himself as Waleed B from a company called Mirrox. Using UK-based phone numbers, he added her to a WhatsApp group with about 100 members. The group, supported by another fraudster named Michael C, conducted trading tutorials on Zoom and shared fabricated screenshots of profits to build credibility. Convinced, the woman transferred INR 3.75 crore in multiple installments to bank accounts provided by the scammers. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officer Uses Deepfake Audio of ‘Crying Son’ To Dupe Woman of INR 1.2 Lakh, Probe Launched.

The fake trading app “Mirrox” displayed lucrative returns, but when she attempted to withdraw her funds, she was asked to pay additional charges for processing and taxes. Refusing further payments, she realised she had been cheated as the fraudsters cut off all contact. 'Share Market Scam' in Mumbai: Doctor Loses Over Rs 7 Lakh After Watching Deepfake Reel of Mukesh Ambani on Instagram Regarding Investment, Case Registered.

Police confirmed that the complaint was filed nearly five months after the last transaction, making recovery difficult. Authorities are now coordinating with banks to freeze the identified accounts. Notably, in June 2025, Sadhguru and his Isha Foundation had approached the Delhi High Court over the misuse of his identity through AI deepfakes, warning of such scams.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express ), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

