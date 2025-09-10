Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved government service appointments for the dependents of two soldiers killed in action.

According to an official statement, as per the approval, the wife of Jagendra Singh, Mrs. Kiran, will be appointed to a Group-C post in the District Magistrate's Office, Tehri, while the brother of Adarsh Negi, Abhishek Negi, will be appointed to a Group-C post in the office of the Superintending Engineer, 8th Circle, Public Works Department, New Tehri.

The state government has established rules to provide compassionate appointments in state services for the dependents of martyred soldiers from Uttarakhand serving in the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Under these provisions, the Chief Minister has granted approval for the appointment of the two dependents from Tehri Garhwal district.

In May this year, CM Dhami attended the 'Ek Samvad: Veer Sainik Ke Saath' programme on the success of Operation Sindoor at Doon Sainik Institute in Garhi Cantt, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a centre will be set up in the state to train retired soldiers. The Sainik Welfare Department will take action on this.

The Chief Minister said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and clear policy, this decisive action against terrorism was successful.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, along with boosting the morale of our soldiers, the army is being equipped with state-of-the-art technology and weapons. India is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector," he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the tough decisions taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister are breaking the backbone of the enemies of the country. Taking an immediate decision after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indus Water Treaty was cancelled. All trade routes with Pakistan have been closed, because trade and terror cannot go together.

The Chief Minister said that many important decisions are also being made in the interest of the soldiers under the leadership of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

