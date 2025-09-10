Ranchi, September 10: Ranchi police have busted a sex racket operating from Om Girls Hostel in Lalpur’s Vardhman Compound and arrested 13 people, including the kingpin, his aide, and the hostel operator. The crackdown followed a raid on Sunday, during which 11 women, mostly from West Bengal, were detained. Based on their statements, police later arrested Mohammad Mojebul Rahman, identified as the mastermind, along with Veena Devi, who managed operations with him.

Investigations revealed that Mojebul trafficked women from West Bengal and placed them in the hostel without valid documents. The women were then sent to hotels and private residences as per client demand, reported TOI. Mojebul kept 50% of the earnings as commission and transferred the remaining share to his associate, Sumon Da alias Raju, in Kolkata. Police said the racket had a structured network of agents, including a hotel manager and several intermediaries, who facilitated clients and coordinated with Mojebul. Sex Racket Busted in Thane: Actor Anushka Moni Mohan Das Arrested for Allegedly Forcing Aspiring Women Actors into Prostitution; 2 TV Serial Actresses Rescued.

The hostel operator, Ravi Kumar Singh, allegedly received ₹400 per woman per day for accommodation, fully aware of the illicit activities. Police have registered a case against 20 individuals, of whom 13 have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused. Sex Racket Busted in Delhi: Police Busts Prostitution Ring in Swaroop Nagar, Minor Among 5 Rescued.

DSP (City) Kumar V. Raman confirmed the arrests and said, “On the basis of the women’s statements, we caught three handlers. All accused have been remanded in judicial custody.”

This case has exposed a well-organized trafficking and prostitution network extending from Kolkata to Ranchi, with clear evidence of coordination between handlers, agents, and facilitators. Police are continuing their probe to uncover the larger nexus.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).