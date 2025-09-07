Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended the Jain Community Conference at Shri Digambar Jain Panchayati Temple, where he also received blessings from the Jain spiritual leaders.

He said that Acharya Saurabh Sagar Muni Ji Maharaj's life is a true embodiment of discipline, renunciation, and non-violence. He highlighted that Saurabhanchal Teerth and Jeevan Asha Hospital stand as examples of his visionary leadership and compassion, guiding society on the path of faith and service.

The Chief Minister stated that Jainism has given the world the profound message that non-violence is the true essence of valour. He added that the Jain community has set an extraordinary example not only of non-violence but also of unity and social cohesion.

He further said that the state government is committed to holistic development. In this direction, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Additionally, after the enactment of the anti-cheating law, more than 25,000 young people have successfully secured government jobs.

The Chief Minister emphasised that preserving the demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a key priority of the government. To this end, anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been enforced. He also informed that more than 9,000 acres of government land have been freed from illegal encroachments.

The Chief Minister added that the government will seriously consider the suggestion of establishing a Jain Welfare Board. Expressing confidence, he said that the Jain community will continue to contribute to the comprehensive development of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Dhami unveiled the beautification, grand transformation, and automated lighting system of the historic Clock Tower, considered the central landmark of Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also launched four state-of-the-art "Hilans-cum-Kitchen Outlets" in the Clock Tower area, developed for women self-help groups (SHGs). This initiative aims to empower women, promote self-employment, and strengthen the marketing of local hill products, according to a release on Saturday.

During the programme, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The Clock Tower is the identity of Dehradun. Its new and attractive form will not only attract tourists but also instil a sense of pride among local citizens. With automated lighting, this landmark will remain vibrant even at night, adding new life to the city's nightlife."

He added that such initiatives not only enhance the city's beauty but also inspire cleanliness, conservation, and civic responsibility among citizens. At a cost of about Rs 1.5 crore, this heritage site has been given a grand and modern makeover.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the new look of this heritage monument would enhance the glory of Dehradun and become a centre of attraction for tourists visiting the state's winter capital, the release said. (ANI)

