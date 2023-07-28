Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that the National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020) will provide opportunities to all sections of society to get education and give school education and higher education a new dimension.

"In the year 2020, the new education policy was put in front of us by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the new challenges of the new era. With the new education policy, on one hand, school education and higher education will get new dimensions, on the other hand, it will also provide opportunities to all classes of people to get education on the basis of equality. Skill development at school level will make youth work efficient," the Chief Minister said.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'honouring ceremony' program of the meritorious students who passed the 10th and 12th examination organized at IRDT Auditorium, Dehradun on Friday. The Chief Minister honored 94 meritorious students on behalf of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the social and economic development of any country depends on the quality of education being provided to the students in that country. He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country which has implemented the new education policy in school education.

Through the new education policy, along with employment-oriented education, children will also be helped in achieving success in competitive examinations. This will also encourage research and research and develop scientific thinking among the students.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while addressing all the meritorious said that he is feeling proud, today he is meeting the best children of the state, who have shown on the strength of their talent that one has to go to the top. There should be a clear objective.

He said that there is no substitute for hard work in life. All the challenges of life can be faced with education. There should be essence like devotion in education. He told the meritorious students that this is the initial step of life. You will find challenges at every step of life, on which you will have to overcome with the power of discretion and intelligence. There is no substitute for hard work and no short cut ever leads us to lasting success. That's why we have to work hard continuously by taking a resolution without option.

The Chief Minister said that the examination in life does not always come through the question paper itself. Many times such challenges come, the solution of which can be found only by applying your full intelligence. Work in the role of a leader in whatever field you get the opportunity to work, give your best towards that work. Facing the challenges patiently and achieving the destination on the strength of your efforts is the real success.

Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that rapid efforts are being made in the state for qualitative improvement in the field of education. The names of our 05 universities are in the ranking of the country.

This time the maximum number of children from the state got selected in the NDA and CDS exams. For the first time in the state, the work of honoring the meritorious has been done by the Chief Minister. The state government is a dedicated government for the better future of the students. Four scholarship schemes are being run by the government for meritorious children. He said that the principals have been nominated for alternative arrangements for spokespersons and LT teachers of the schools. Marks improvement exam is being organized in the state. (ANI)

