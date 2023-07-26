While addressing an event on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in the Kargil war, our Indian soldiers, showed valour, and bravery, and recaptured the peaks occupied by the enemies. “I bow down to the brave soldiers of Mother India, who wrote the saga of this bravery”, the latter said at the event held in Dehradun. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tributes to Martyrs of Kargil War

#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "In the Kargil war, our Indian soldiers, showed valour, and bravery, and recaptured the peaks occupied by the enemies. I bow down to the brave soldiers of Mother India, who wrote the saga of this bravery. " pic.twitter.com/zYtjGP48el — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

LIVE: देहरादून में शौर्य दिवस के पावन अवसर पर 'कारगिल शहीदों' को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने हेतु आयोजित 'श्रद्धांजलि समारोह' में प्रतिभाग https://t.co/7XixrIilWr — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 26, 2023

