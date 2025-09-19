Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation under the 'Seva Pakhwada' program, according to a release.

On this occasion, he also visited and reviewed the exhibition. The Chief Minister said that under Seva Pakhwada, various programs related to cleanliness, healthcare, women's empowerment, and social awareness are being organised across the state.

According to the release, multi-purpose camps are being held to provide public services, ensuring that people benefit from various schemes of the central and state governments.

He called upon everyone to actively participate in the activities of Seva Pakhwada.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister attended a program organised by the Uttarakhand Handloom and Handicrafts Development Council at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, he inspected various stalls showcasing handicraft products and honoured 11 artisans with the Uttarakhand Shilp Ratna Award.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttarakhand's weaving and handicraft traditions are renowned for their diversity, traditional designs, and quality. He described the artisans and weavers of the state as true custodians of Uttarakhand's cultural heritage.

At the beginning of the program, he paid homage to those who lost their lives in the recent natural disasters across different regions of the state and expressed his condolences to the affected families. He reaffirmed that the state government is fully committed to carrying out rehabilitation work in disaster-hit areas with both compassion and urgency. (ANI)

