Dehradun, Jul 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an inquiry into the alleged rigging in the distribution of minority scholarships provided in madrasas.

According to a government release issued here, the chief minister has ordered Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, to investigate the matter thoroughly.

This alleged rigging came to light when information about the documents of 796 children was sought to check the authenticity of minority scholarship applicants registered on the National Scholarship Portal for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 in the Udham Singh Nagar district, out of which information about 456 children studying in six madrasas was found suspicious.

