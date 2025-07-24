Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 24 (ANI): A book titled "Philosophy & Action of RSS for the Hind Swaraj" was officially launched in Dehradun in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.

The event was held on Wednesday, marking the birth anniversaries of freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Today is the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad and...Bal Gangadhar Tilak. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that in the centenary year of the RSS, we are witnessing the release of such a unique book, 'Philosophy and Action of RSS for Hindu Swaraj'. In it, the ideology, working style of the Sangh and its important role in nation building have been presented in a very effective and impressive manner by a Catholic priest..."

Further, in a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The book 'Philosophy & Action of RSS for the Hind Swaraj' was released in Dehradun in the august presence of the revered Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shri @DattaHosabale ji."

Praising the book and its author, the Chief Minister said, "The depth with which the author Father Anthony Elenjimittam has presented the ideology, inspiration and working methods of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in this book will connect the young generation with the eternal consciousness of India."

"This book is an authentic mirror to understand this tree grown from the vision and penance of great men like the first Sarsanghchalak Param Pujya Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ji and the second Sarsanghchalak revered Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar "Guruji". On this occasion, eminent thinker and All India Convenor of Pragya Pravah Shri @kumarnandaj ji and other dignitaries were present," Dhami said. (ANI)

