Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for working with commitment towards environmental protection and promotion, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Stating the need for collective efforts towards environmental protection, the Chief Minister Dhami said that we have to unite and think towards the conservation of nature as well.

Describing environmental conservation as a subject related to life, he said that environmental conservation is in the nature of the people of Uttarakhand. Festivals like Harela are the result of the far-sighted thinking of our ancestors to connect with nature. The people of Uttarakhand have played a leading role in environmental conservation.

The state government is committed to the conservation of rich bio resources. Uttarakhand is the flag bearer of the campaign for environmental conservation due to its forest wealth and rivers.

The Chief Minister Dhami said that along with government efforts, common people, public representatives and voluntary organisations will have to continuously contribute actively in awakening public consciousness towards environmental conservation and its promotion.

He said that, along with planting as many trees as possible, full effort is also necessary for the cleanliness of rivers and water sources.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also said that there is a need for integrated thinking on the issues related to water, forest, land, along with the changes taking place in the environment, and global warming. Only through social awareness and integrated collective efforts can we help in solving this problem.

The Chief Minister has appealed to all the people to participate enthusiastically in the plantation and cleanliness campaign being run across the state on the occasion of Environment Day and has also emphasised on specially encourage the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign' and run an awareness campaign to make Uttarakhand plastic free. (ANI)

