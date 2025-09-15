Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday formally flagged off Air India Express's new Dehradun-Bengaluru flight service from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister described it as a significant milestone for the state's overall development and expansion of air connectivity.

With this new initiative in Uttarakhand, the country's first international value carrier, Air India Express, has commenced its operations from Dehradun Airport, launching daily direct flights to Bengaluru.

Member of Parliament Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Doiwala MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh, and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority CEO, IAS Ashish Chauhan, were also present at the ceremony.

Welcoming Air India Express to Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The launch of Air India Express services from Dehradun marks a major achievement in civil aviation for our state. Improved connectivity with Bengaluru will give a tremendous boost to tourism, trade, and investment opportunities in Uttarakhand, while also strengthening ties for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs with one of India's most dynamic cities. We welcome Air India Express and look forward to the positive impact this connectivity will have on our people and economy."

The Chief Minister added that this direct flight between Dehradun and Bengaluru will be a great convenience for Uttarakhand's youth, entrepreneurs, IT professionals, students, and tourists.

He noted that Bengaluru, being the nation's technology capital, is home to thousands of young people from Uttarakhand engaged in education, services, and start-ups. They will now have a more convenient, timely, and safe option to travel to and from the state.

Highlighting the government's efforts, Dhami said that over the past few years, major decisions have been taken at both policy and infrastructure levels to strengthen air connectivity. Regional airports like Pithoragarh, Chinyalisaur, Gauchar, and Naini Saini are being reactivated, while Jolly Grant Airport is being upgraded with international-level facilities. He also shared that expansion work at Pantnagar Airport is progressing rapidly, which will be a transformative step for the Kumaon region.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's objective is to connect Uttarakhand with robust air, rail, and road networks to ensure fast and easy connectivity. This will not only boost tourism but also create new opportunities for investment, trade, and employment. He informed that under the "Air Connectivity Improvement Project," the state government is providing necessary support and incentives to airline companies.

Expressing gratitude to Air India Express, Dhami said the airline has understood the needs of Uttarakhand by launching this service. He conveyed his best wishes to passengers and expressed hope that the service will prove beneficial in the long run and that the number of flights connecting Uttarakhand with other major metros will increase in the future.

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said, "We are delighted to commence operations from Dehradun, our 58th station. We are starting daily direct flights to our largest domestic hub, Bengaluru. This is our third new station launched this month, after Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, underscoring the rapid expansion of our network. This new route not only directly connects Uttarakhand with Bengaluru's economic and educational centers but also offers convenient one-stop connections to 18 more cities across India. With more than 115 aircraft now in our fleet, we are building a stronger, more accessible network that reflects the aspirations of modern India."

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected various airport facilities and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

Air India Express announced that the first Dehradun-Bengaluru flight departed Dehradun at 16:30 hrs and arrived in Bengaluru at 19:30 hrs. With this launch, passengers from Dehradun can now enjoy convenient one-stop connectivity via Bengaluru to 18 destinations, including Chennai, Goa, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, North Goa, Pune, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

As part of its "Tales of India" initiative that celebrates the country's diverse art and culture, the Boeing 737-8 aircraft deployed for Dehradun's inaugural flight proudly features a tail design inspired by Aipan, a traditional art form of Uttarakhand used in floor and wall decorations.

The airline also shared that alongside network expansion, it recently launched its "Book Direct" campaign, encouraging travellers to book directly through its website and mobile app for the best fares and a seamless booking experience. Direct booking benefits include discounts up to 20 per cent with promo codes and bank offers, zero convenience fees on net banking payments, special discounts for students, senior citizens, and armed forces personnel, and pre-booking hot meals from the "Gourmair" menu at up to 50 per cent discount. Additionally, passengers booking with Mastercard debit and credit cards receive discounts of Rs 250 on domestic and Rs 600 on international flights.

Travellers can also take advantage of Air India Express's "Express Holidays" platform, which offers curated holiday packages including accommodation, transportation, and activities, available under the Products & Services section of the airline's website.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by senior state officials, representatives of the Airport Authority, executives of Air India Express, passengers, and local residents. (ANI)

