Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and held discussions on various contemporary topics.

CM Dhami also presented the holy prasad of the four Dhams of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to both the Chief Ministers on the occasion.

"I met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in the holy city of Baba Vishwanath, Kashi. On this occasion, along with having meaningful discussions on various contemporary topics, I presented to them the holy prasad of the four Dhams of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Dhami wrote on X.

In a post on X, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav stated, "During my Varanasi visit, I had a cordial meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Minister Daya Shankar Singh. Fruitful discussions were held to strengthen the traditional relations between the states."

The Chief Ministers reached Varanasi to attend the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to be held here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, key issues including regional security, development, health, administrative coordination, and state-specific concerns will be discussed.

The Central Zonal Council aims to strengthen cooperation among states, resolve inter-state disputes through dialogue, deliberate on matters of common interest, ensure equitable utilisation of natural resources, and promote developmental activities in sensitive regions.

The Central Zonal Council comprises the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The meeting is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)

