Kolkata, June 24: West Bengal Police on Tuesday said that four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl in a bomb blast at Kaliganj in Nadia district. However, the state government, in its statement, has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations of the victim's family members and the local people that she was killed after getting hit by splinters of a bomb that was hurled during a victory procession of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The party had held the victory procession after its candidate Alifa Ahmed won the by-elections to the Kaliganj Assembly seat on Monday afternoon. “In the incident of an explosion at Molandi, Borochandghar under Kaliganj police station area, which led to the death of a minor girl, 4 prime accused persons were arrested yesterday- Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk, and Anwar Sk. Kaliganj PS Case No. 534/25 dt 23.06.25 u/s 191(2)/191(3)/190/118(2)/109/305/103 BNS & 3/4 ES Act is registered. Investigation and legal proceedings are underway,” read a statement issued by Krishnagar Police District on Tuesday morning. West Bengal Blast: Minor Girl Killed After Crude Bomb Explodes in Barochandgar Village During Vote Count for By-Election in Kaliganj Constituency, Raids Launched To Arrest Culprits.

Kaliganj comes under the jurisdiction of Krishnagar Police District. The victim was Tamanna Khatun (13), a fourth-standard student. Tamanna was shifted to a local hospital in a severely injured state after being hit by the splinters of the bomb hurled from the victory procession. However, she was declared dead. After the tragedy on Monday afternoon, her mother, Sabina Yasmin, told media persons that the bombs were hurled targeting their residence by known local faces associated with Trinamool Congress. She also said their residence was specially targeted because of her family’s long ideological association with CPI(M). West Bengal: Minor Girl Killed in Bomb Blast During TMC’s Kaliganj Bypoll Victory Procession in Nadia District; 1 Arrested.

“I have seen those who hurled the bombs. I know their faces, and they are associated with the Trinamool Congress. My family had been active supporters of CPI(M),” she said on Monday. BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, condemned the tragedy and said that this was the blood price of Mamata Banerjee’s violent, vote-bank-driven politics.

