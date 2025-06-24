Mumbai, June 24: In a swift crackdown, Mumbai Police arrested a 26-year-old man within two hours of allegedly murdering his wife at their home in Goregaon West on Monday, June 23. The man was accused of murdering his wife after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

The accused, Wasim Shaikh, a tempo driver, allegedly strangled his 24-year-old wife, Gausiya, at their residence in Bhagat Singh Nagar following a domestic dispute, Times of India reported. Police said the altercation began when Wasim demanded money from Gausiya to buy alcohol. Upon her refusal, he allegedly killed her in a fit of rage, reportedly in front of their two children. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

Man Strangles Wife to Death After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Mumbai

After committing the crime, Wasim called his mother-in-law to inform her of the incident and fled the scene, switching off his mobile phone to evade arrest. However, acting swiftly, multiple police teams began tracking his movements across local railway stations. Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, Wasim was traced and apprehended near Ram Mandir railway station. He was taken into custody and produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him to police custody. Mumbai Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Lover in Malad Hotel, Sends Fake Suicide Messages From His Phone To Mislead Family.

A Mid-Day report said that the accused allegedly suspected her character and strangulated her over suspicions of infidelity. A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Piyush Tare and his team, under the supervision of Senior Inspector Anil Thackeray and DCP Anant Bhoite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).