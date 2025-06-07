Nanital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday performed Gau-Poojan at Lalkuan Municipal Corporation Gaushala and described Gauseva as an integral part of Uttarakhand's culture, according to a CMO statement.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development schemes and said, "It is our resolve to bring the pace of development to every village and every city."

Through Gau Poojan, CM Dhami sent the message of Gau Samvardhan to society: "The protection of Mother Cow is the identity of our civilisation."

According to a CMO statement, Dhami participated in the three-day Prana Pratishtha ceremony held at the historic Kalu Siddha Temple in Haldwani earlier today.

[{77a1aa7a-4a58-476a-adbc-be59555f0cc8:intradmin/ANI-20250607064416.jpeg}]

On this occasion, he duly worshipped and offered a canopy in the temple and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state's people. On this occasion, he also inspected the newly constructed grand temple complex.

The Chief Minister said that Kalu Siddha Temple is the main centre of faith for the area's people. He said the government prioritises forwarding development works while preserving the state's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, Dhami also planted a tree in Pant Park during his stay in Nainital and administered the oath.

The Chief Minister also participated in cleaning activities under the Swachhata Abhiyan.

On friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Nainital for a two-day visit. On the first day of his stay, he inspected the beautification and redevelopment works at Mallital for Rs 1,101 crore under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Yojana. Under this scheme, 12 new shops are being developed, and they were also inaugurated.

On this occasion Chief Minister Dhami announced: work will be done to improve the Dhunighat and Ratighat footpath; Shahid Sanjay Bisht Motor Road (Kainchi-Hartapa-Hailimotor Road to Titoli) will be upgraded and improve; sections of State Highway No. 71 (Ramnagar-Bhandarpani-Amgari-Bhaurakot-Betalghat-Bhujan Richi-Billekh) will be strengthened; DSA ground will be developed as a model sports center for national level sports competitions and training; alternative parking will be constructed in Nainital; hockey turf and boxing ring will be built in the flats ground; flats ground will be used only for sports and cultural events, other commercial activities will be prohibited; Nainital bus stand complex will be redeveloped through lightweight structure to increase public transport facility and reduce traffic jam. (ANI)

