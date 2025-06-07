Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked

Bhopal, June 7: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 1.6-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her stomach and legs after she was attacked by a pet dog in Bhopal. The alleged incident occurred a few days ago when the victim was brutally attacked by a pet dog in Pardi Colony. The incident came to light recently after an FIR was registered against the dog owner on Thursday, June 5.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the alleged incident took place on the morning of May 16 when the victim, identified as Khushiali Pardi, was playing outside her house in Pardi Colony. Police officials said that the victim's mother was sweeping in the area when the incident occurred. At the same time, Ramesh, the dog's owner, was walking his pet when it slipped from his grasp suddenly and attacked the child.

During the attack, the dog bit Khushiali on her stomach, legs, and head. Eyewitnesses who saw the incident somehow managed to pull the dog away just in time, thereby saving the child's life. After the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. It is learned that the victim remained under treatment at the hospital for 20 days.

On Thursday, Khushiali's family approached the police and lodged a complaint against Ramesh. Acting on their complaint, the Gandhi Nagar police registered a case of negligence against the dog owner.

