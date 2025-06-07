Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked

The pet dog attacked the toddler after it slipped from the owner's grasp and pounced on the child. The alleged incident occurred on the morning of May 16 in Bhopal's Pardi Colony. A case of negligence has been registered against the pet dog owner, Ramesh.

News Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 12:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked
Representational picture. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Bhopal, June 7: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 1.6-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her stomach and legs after she was attacked by a pet dog in Bhopal. The alleged incident occurred a few days ago when the victim was brutally attacked by a pet dog in Pardi Colony. The incident came to light recently after an FIR was registered against the dog owner on Thursday, June 5.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the alleged incident took place on the morning of May 16 when the victim, identified as Khushiali Pardi, was playing outside her house in Pardi Colony. Police officials said that the victim's mother was sweeping in the area when the incident occurred. At the same time, Ramesh, the dog's owner, was walking his pet when it slipped from his grasp suddenly and attacked the child. Bhopal Shocker: Youth Drowns in Swimming Pool During Wedding Celebration at Farmhouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Harrakheda, Disic-indian-biscuit-highlights-grim-war-reality-6910176.html"> Parle-G Packet for INR 2,342 in Gaza! Viral Video of Palestinian Girl Holding Iconic Indian Biscuit Highlights Grim War Reality Parle-G Packet for INR 2,342 in Gaza! Viral Video of Palestinian Girl Holding Iconic Indian Biscuit Highlights Grim War Reality

  • Festivals
    Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid
  • Videos
    Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival
    • Close
    Search

    Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked

    The pet dog attacked the toddler after it slipped from the owner's grasp and pounced on the child. The alleged incident occurred on the morning of May 16 in Bhopal's Pardi Colony. A case of negligence has been registered against the pet dog owner, Ramesh.

    News Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 12:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked
    Representational picture. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

    Bhopal, June 7: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 1.6-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her stomach and legs after she was attacked by a pet dog in Bhopal. The alleged incident occurred a few days ago when the victim was brutally attacked by a pet dog in Pardi Colony. The incident came to light recently after an FIR was registered against the dog owner on Thursday, June 5.

    According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the alleged incident took place on the morning of May 16 when the victim, identified as Khushiali Pardi, was playing outside her house in Pardi Colony. Police officials said that the victim's mother was sweeping in the area when the incident occurred. At the same time, Ramesh, the dog's owner, was walking his pet when it slipped from his grasp suddenly and attacked the child. Bhopal Shocker: Youth Drowns in Swimming Pool During Wedding Celebration at Farmhouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Harrakheda, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

    During the attack, the dog bit Khushiali on her stomach, legs, and head. Eyewitnesses who saw the incident somehow managed to pull the dog away just in time, thereby saving the child's life. After the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. It is learned that the victim remained under treatment at the hospital for 20 days.

    On Thursday, Khushiali's family approached the police and lodged a complaint against Ramesh. Acting on their complaint, the Gandhi Nagar police registered a case of negligence against the dog owner.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2025 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bhopal Dog Attack Madhya Pradesh Pardi Colony Pet dog
    You might also like
    Eid al-Adha 2025: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Issues Advisory for Eid Ul Azha To Ensure Cleanliness and Compliance During Ritual of Sacrifice
    News

    Eid al-Adha 2025: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Issues Advisory for Eid Ul Azha To Ensure Cleanliness and Compliance During Ritual of Sacrifice
    Rewa Road Accident: 7 Killed As Cement Pole-Laden Truck Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh
    News

    Rewa Road Accident: 7 Killed As Cement Pole-Laden Truck Overturns ttack-in-bhopal-pet-dog-attacks-and-bites-1-6-year-old-girl-in-madhya-pradeshs-pardi-colony-dog-owner-booked-6911452.html" title="Share by Email">

    News Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 12:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked
    Representational picture. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

    Bhopal, June 7: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 1.6-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her stomach and legs after she was attacked by a pet dog in Bhopal. The alleged incident occurred a few days ago when the victim was brutally attacked by a pet dog in Pardi Colony. The incident came to light recently after an FIR was registered against the dog owner on Thursday, June 5.

    According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the alleged incident took place on the morning of May 16 when the victim, identified as Khushiali Pardi, was playing outside her house in Pardi Colony. Police officials said that the victim's mother was sweeping in the area when the incident occurred. At the same time, Ramesh, the dog's owner, was walking his pet when it slipped from his grasp suddenly and attacked the child. Bhopal Shocker: Youth Drowns in Swimming Pool During Wedding Celebration at Farmhouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Harrakheda, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

    During the attack, the dog bit Khushiali on her stomach, legs, and head. Eyewitnesses who saw the incident somehow managed to pull the dog away just in time, thereby saving the child's life. After the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. It is learned that the victim remained under treatment at the hospital for 20 days.

    On Thursday, Khushiali's family approached the police and lodged a complaint against Ramesh. Acting on their complaint, the Gandhi Nagar police registered a case of negligence against the dog owner.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2025 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bhopal Dog Attack Madhya Pradesh Pardi Colony Pet dog
    You might also like
    Eid al-Adha 2025: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Issues Advisory for Eid Ul Azha To Ensure Cleanliness and Compliance During Ritual of Sacrifice
    News

    Eid al-Adha 2025: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Issues Advisory for Eid Ul Azha To Ensure Cleanliness and Compliance During Ritual of Sacrifice
    Rewa Road Accident: 7 Killed As Cement Pole-Laden Truck Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh
    News

    Rewa Road Accident: 7 Killed As Cement Pole-Laden Truck Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh
    Jhabua Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased, INR 50,000 to Injured
    News

    Jhabua Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased, INR 50,000 to Injured
    Indore Couple Missing Case: Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed With Machete, Confirm Meghalaya Police; Family Sees Wife Sonam’s Last Phone Call As Potential Warning Sign
    News

    Indore Couple Missing Case: Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed With Machete, Confirm Meghalaya Police; Family Sees Wife Sonam’s Last Phone Call As Potential Warning Sign
    Jhabua Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased, INR 50,000 to Injured
    News

    Jhabua Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased, INR 50,000 to Injured
    Indore Couple Missing Case: Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed With Machete, Confirm Meghalaya Police; Family Sees Wife Sonam’s Last Phone Call As Potential Warning Sign
    News

    Indore Couple Missing Case: Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed With Machete, Confirm Meghalaya Police; Family Sees Wife Sonam’s Last Phone Call As Potential Warning Sign

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    atlee
    500+K+ searches
    mongolia women vs hong kong women
    500+K+ searches
    mukesh ambani
    500+K+ searches
    wwe smackdown smackdown results
    500+K+ searches
    dickson fjord
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    atlee
    500+K+ searches
    mongolia women vs hong kong women
    500+K+ searches
    mukesh ambani
    500+K+ searches
    wwe smackdown smackdown results
    500+K+ searches
    dickson fjord
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel