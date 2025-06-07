Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh's Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked

Bhopal, June 7: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 1.6-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her stomach and legs after she was attacked by a pet dog in Bhopal. The alleged incident occurred a few days ago when the victim was brutally attacked by a pet dog in Pardi Colony. The incident came to light recently after an FIR was registered against the dog owner on Thursday, June 5.
According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the alleged incident took place on the morning of May 16 when the victim, identified as Khushiali Pardi, was playing outside her house in Pardi Colony. Police officials said that the victim's mother was sweeping in the area when the incident occurred. At the same time, Ramesh, the dog's owner, was walking his pet when it slipped from his grasp suddenly and attacked the child. Bhopal Shocker: Youth Drowns in Swimming Pool During Wedding Celebration at Farmhouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Harrakheda, Disic-indian-biscuit-highlights-grim-war-reality-6910176.html"> Parle-G Packet for INR 2,342 in Gaza! Viral Video of Palestinian Girl Holding Iconic Indian Biscuit Highlights Grim War Reality