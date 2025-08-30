Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed the relief and rescue operations being carried out in the disaster-affected areas of the state.

He directed to take all precautionary measures for the safety of life and property in disaster-sensitive areas and areas prone to danger, and to provide all possible help to disaster-affected people promptly. In view of the Meteorological Department's alert for the next few days in the state, the Chief Minister directed to be especially vigilant and said that the disaster management system should be constantly ready to deal with any emergency.

In a virtual meeting, the Chief Minister received detailed information about the disaster-affected areas from the senior officials of the government associated with the Uttarakhand Disaster Operations Center and the District Magistrates of all the districts. He said that no one has any control over the disaster, but the relief and rescue teams in the affected areas are doing commendable work by reaching ground zero immediately. All departments should continue to help the affected with similar promptness and better coordination.

Discussing the Syanachatti area of Uttrakhand, the Chief Minister said that the water level of the river has increased there due to the debris. To maintain the flow of the river, the debris removed should be removed from the river bank and dumped at a safe place elsewhere. So that when it rains, this debris does not go into the river again and create a blockage.

The Chief Minister said that after the rains subside, the number of Char Dham pilgrims will increase. The festival season is also coming. In view of this, special attention should be paid to the improvement of roads and other necessary arrangements. He directed the Secretary Public Works Department to immediately complete other formalities including tenders for the repair of roads and get the necessary work done on time.

The Chief Minister took information about the damage caused by the disaster in the past few days in various areas of the state. He directed to take all necessary steps to open the blocked roads soon, restore water and electricity supply. The Chief Minister directed the Animal Husbandry Department to send a team of doctors to all the villages for the treatment of animals injured in the disaster that occurred yesterday. He clearly told the District Magistrates that they should feel free to ask the government for any kind of support required from the government level to make the relief and rescue operations more effective. The Chief Minister directed the Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation to take immediate action on the demand made from the districts for disaster relief and rescue operations and release the necessary funds.

While giving instructions to ensure the safety of the people living on the banks of rivers and streams, the Chief Minister said that the water level of the rivers should be constantly monitored. In case of danger, the people living around the river should be immediately shifted to safe places. The Chief Minister said that there should not be any kind of encroachment on the banks of rivers and streams.

While ensuring the deployment of irrigation department officials at all times on the dams located in the state, the Chief Minister said that prior information about the release of water from the dam should be regularly given to the district administration. In case of release of more water from the dam in unavoidable circumstances, timely arrangements should be made for the safety of life and property.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, DGP Deepam Seth, Secretary Dr. Pankaj Pandey, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman, Commissioner Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey, Commissioner Kumaon Deepak Rawat along with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all the districts participated virtually in the meeting. (ANI)

