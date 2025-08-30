Ahilyanagar, August 30: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the Union government's role is important in addressing the reservation issue across the country. The reservation issue must be taken at the national level by amending the Constitution at an appropriate time, the NCP-SP Chief added. "If such reservation issues are to be resolved, ultimately decisions should be taken at the national level. The Central government will have to take a decision on this. If 72 per cent reservation can be provided in Tamil Nadu, then a decision should be taken in Parliament to resolve the reservation issue by amending the Constitution at the appropriate time," Pawar remarked.

He gave his reaction when pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has launched an indefinite fast from Friday at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, demanding reservation to the Maratha community from OBC quota that will sustain and pass the test of law. "We are in dialogue with some members of the Parliament. Party MP Nilesh Lanke and some other colleagues also held a meeting. If necessary, there is a need to amend the Constitution. If we convince all elements of the country and other states about this, then this issue is not just about Maharashtra. There are small elements in every state. There are farmers' groups. Therefore, if we take a stand to amend the Constitution, the issue of reservation can be resolved," Pawar asserted. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Claims Maharashtra Government Trying to Resolve Quota Protest Within Constitutional Framework.

He said that there is a rift in the society over the issue of reservation, which is creating bitterness in the society. "The classes who are far away from agriculture are demanding reservation. Agricultural issues are affecting all sectors. They are asking the question of what our opportunities are. That is why a policy decision will have to be taken regarding reservation. Some say that more than 50 per cent reservation is not needed. But 72 per cent reservation has been given in Tamil Nadu. The Central government will have to take a decision regarding this. The issue will have to be resolved by amending the Constitution at the appropriate time. For this, we are talking to the members of Parliament. The position regarding this will also have to be convinced to other states in the country. This issue is not limited to Maharashtra," he reiterated.

"The reservation issue has arisen from the farmers' issue in other states as well. For this, a united stand should be taken at the Central government's level regarding amendment to the Constitution," Pawar said. Earlier, Jarange-Patil targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of playing politics over the Maratha reservation. "It is necessary for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to implement all our demands. Today is the second day of the hunger strike and we have a request to the government, implement the demands of the Maratha community. Give us respect, do not insult us," Jarange-Patil said. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: 3-Member Panel to Hold Talks With Pro-Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

"Maratha protesters are angry because hotels were closed, water was cut off. If you have this feeling because Maratha protesters are angry, then Maratha workers in the BJP should understand how much trouble your Chief Minister is causing to the poor protesters after coming to Mumbai. But the Chief Minister should remove this misconception from their heads, you have the right opportunity, win the hearts of the Marathas. Give reservation to the Maratha community. These Marathas will never forget you. Also, if you think that you will resort to lathi-charge, it will be the worst day of your life. Because of you, Amit Shah and PM Modi will also face problems," he warned. "Don't destabilise the state again. If the state becomes unstable, the Chief Minister will be responsible for it. Mumbai is not yours alone. Not only Mumbai made you (Devendra Fadnavis) the Chief Minister, but the entire Maharashtra has made you the Chief Minister. So, don't create such trouble," he said.

