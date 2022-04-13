Dehradun, Apr 13 (PTI) The dissatisfaction in a section of the Congress in Uttarakhand over the revamp of the state unit has started spilling out into the open with the three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami on Wednesday accusing the party of ignoring merit in the new appointments.

Dhami said he was always neglected by the party and slammed it for giving precedence to first-timers over those who have kept the Congress' flag flying for years.

He was reacting to the latest organisational revamp in Uttarakhand in which Karan Mahra was made PCC president, Yashpal Arya the Leader of Opposition and Bhuvan Chandra Kapri the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

"I was fit for the post of deputy leader of opposition but neglected this time as well," said Dhami who is considered close to former chief minister Harish Rawat.

Lashing out at party-in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav who had said merit was the basis of these appointments, Dhami said, "'If first-timers are given precedence over people who have kept the party flag flying for years, is it merit.

He said he was born in a family of a soldier who lost both his legs in the 1971 war. "Congress made such a show of respect for the armed force personnel during the run-up to the polls. What became of that?" Dhami asked.

However, he said he had nothing personal against Karan Mahra, Yashpal Arya or Bhuvan Kapri.

Not just this time, in 2017 also he was neglected by the party leadership, Dhami said.

"Despite being elected for the second time in 2017, I was neglected in orgnisational elections. In 2014 also when I vacated my seat for the then chief minister (Harish Rawat) who won it in a by-election, I was given no responsibility in the party organisation," he said.

He said Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Mahar and Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari would have been more suitable for the post of CLP leader and deputy CLP leader respectively due to their seniority and experience.

Dhami is here to attend a meeting of disgruntled party MLAs to decide their next course of action. Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh and Dwarahat MLA Madan Bisht are also said to be unhappy with the new appointments.

The party suffered its second consecutive defeat in assembly elections in the hill state recently.

