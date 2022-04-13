Patna, April 13: Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Sanjay Jaiswal, on Wednesday said Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Bihar to pay tributes to Veer Kunwar Singh in a programme.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar and there will be a big program in Jagdishpur, Arrah. This program is non-political, our workers will reach the program with 75 thousand flags. The coming generation will be informed about the sacrifice of Veer Kunwar Singh, a freedom fighter," informed Jaiswal. Amit Shah Likely to Embark on 2-Day West Bengal Visit from April 16.

The programme will be organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to reach Patna on April 22 and will head to Ara, Jagdishpur.

