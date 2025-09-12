Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Government has notified the Uniformed Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment Selection Procedure Rules, 2025 and the Uniformed Constable Direct Recruitment Selection Procedure Rules, 2025, through notifications dated September 11, an official statement said.

According to a release, Secretary (Personnel) Shailesh Bagouli said the notifications, Numbers 329521 and 329519, were issued by the Department of Personnel and Vigilance.

He further stated that "In Annexure 'Kha (2)' of these notifications, under the physical efficiency test standards for the posts of Fire Service Second Officer (Home Department) and Fireman (Home Department), a typographical error occurred, wherein it was mentioned that a distance of 900 meters (with 65 kg weight) must be completed within one minute. Necessary corrective action is being taken in this regard, and the revised standards will be issued shortly."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that introducing a unified recruitment system for uniformed Sub-Inspectors and Constables across various departments is a significant step toward safeguarding the interests and convenience of the state's youth, according to a release from the CMO.

He emphasised that, in line with the Government of Uttarakhand's commitment, the newly framed recruitment rules for uniformed posts will not only ensure transparent and impartial opportunities for young candidates but also further strengthen the state's security and service systems.

As per the Chief Minister's directives, integrated recruitment rules have now been implemented to bring uniformity in the direct recruitment process for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts across different departments.

To streamline the process, the government has notified two sets of rules: Uttarakhand Uniformed Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment Rules, 2025" - governing the selection process for Group 'C' uniformed Sub-Inspector posts, and Uttarakhand Uniformed Constable Direct Recruitment Rules, 2025" - governing the selection process for uniformed Constable posts, the release added.

The Sub-Inspector Recruitment Rules, 2025 apply to posts under the Home Department at Pay Level-7 (Sub-Inspector - Civil Police/Intelligence, Platoon Commander, Gulm Nayak in PAC/IRB, and Fire Service Second Officer) and Pay Level-6 (Deputy Jailor), as well as to Pay Level-5 posts such as Platoon Commander in the Home Guard Department, Forest Range Officer in the Forest Department, Excise Sub-Inspector in the Excise Department, and Regional Youth Welfare & PRD Officer under the Youth Welfare and PRD Department.

The Constable Recruitment Rules, 2025 cover Pay Level-3 posts, including Constable (Civil Police, PAC, IRB), Fireman, Jail Guard, Forest Guard, Excise Constable, Enforcement Constable in the Transport Department, and Secretariat/Legislative Assembly Guard under the Secretariat Administration Department, the release added. (ANI)

