Chandigarh, September 12: In a remarkable display of intelligence-driven coordination and operational excellence, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have conducted a joint operation and recovered a big haul of arms and ammunition, comprising 16 pistols, and arrested two smugglers, the border guarding force said on Friday.

The recovery comes just hours after one of the largest seizures of pistols in recent times, in which two smugglers were apprehended and a huge cache of arms, comprising 27 pistols and ammunition, was seized. Both seizures were reported in the Fazilka sector. Punjab: Intel-Led Operation, Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module; 6 Arrested, INR 5.75 Seized (See Pic and Video).

The latest one was carried out by the BSF intelligence wing in close collaboration with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Fazilka in Theh Kalandar village. The tactically executed operation culminated with the seizure of 16 pistols, 38 magazines, 1,847 rounds and 01 motorcycle, alongside the apprehension of two smugglers. The operation was set in motion following an intelligence input received by the BSF intelligence wing, indicating a potential smuggling attempt in the border area of Fazilka, the border guarding force said. This significant operation decimated Pakistan's larger narco-terror plot, thus effectively dismantling a potential threat to national security.

Huge Haul of Arms Seized Along Indo-Pak Border

Acting on a specific tip-off, @FazilkaPolice busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests two persons backed by foreign-based handlers and recovers 18 pistols, 1847 cartridges & 42 magazines. Further investigation is underway to trace forward… pic.twitter.com/mGmuqg2Cax — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 12, 2025

Earlier, a joint strategic ambush of the BSF and police was laid near Mahar Khiwa Mansa village. After a patient wait of many hours, the ambush team noticed suspicious movement in the wee hours and successfully apprehended one criminal, and recovered 27 pistols, 54 magazines and 470 rounds from a big sack in his possession. The BSF said after sustained questioning of the accused, the team managed to apprehend his associate from the same village. The accused are residents of Teja Rohella and Mahar Jamsher village, respectively. Punjab Police Bust Cross-border Arms Smuggling Module; 6 Held.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that this huge weapon consignment was sourced from Pakistan through a foreign-based entity, intended for use by criminal gangs in the state. The arrested accused individuals were attempting to deliver these arms to ground operatives of criminal groups at the direction of their foreign handlers.

