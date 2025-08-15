Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the book "Constitutional Leadership Prerak Abhivyakti."

Published by the Raj Bhavan Information Complex, the book compiles the Governor's speeches delivered during assembly sessions as well as on the State Foundation Day and Republic Day. During the event, the coffee table book Ek Shaam Sainik Ke Naam, prepared by the Uttarakhand Sainik Rehabilitation Institute, was also released.

Also Read | US To Work With India To Face Modern Challenges and Ensure Brighter Future, Says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A refreshment program was organised at the Raj Bhavan. Many dignitaries, including Governor Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and CM Dhami, participated in this program.

Uttarakhand Sainik Rehabilitation Institute organised a ceremony "Ek Shaam Sainik Ke Naam" on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day on January 14, 2025, at Raj Bhavan Dehradun and on June 11, 2025, at Raj Bhavan Nainital. To document and preserve the various activities of the event, a coffee table book titled "Ek Shaam Sainik Ke Naam - 2025" has been published.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2025: 'Follow Lord Krishna's Teachings To Make Nation Stronger' Says President Droupadi Murmu on Eve of Janmashtami.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami hoisted the national flag at the state-level Independence Day function at Parade Ground, Dehradun. During the program, he honoured the family members of freedom fighters and visited a photo exhibition.

During the program, the Chief Minister honoured Additional Director General of Police Ajay Prakash Anshuman with the President's Distinguished Service Medal. On the basis of service, Shweta Choubey, Commander IRB II Dehradun, Yogesh Chandra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vipin Chandra Pathak, Inspector Civil Police, Narendra Singh Bisht, Inspector Civil Police, Rakesh Chandra Bhatt, Sub Inspector Civil Police, Ajay Prakash Semwal, Leading Fireman and Sunit Kumar, Chief Constable were honored with the Chief Minister's Commendable Service Medal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)