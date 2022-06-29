Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that vigil is being maintained in Uttarakhand and all the superintendents of police in the districts have been instructed to remain alert, a day after violence erupted in parts of Rajasthan over Udaipur beheading case.

While talking to ANI today, Kumar said, "Vigil is being maintained in Uttarakhand and all the superintendents of police in the districts have been instructed to remain alert in view of developments in Rajasthan."

Regarding the Udaipur incident, DGP Uttarakhand said that whatever is the incident of Udaipur, it is a very heinous incident. "In view of this, we have issued an alert in all the districts of Uttarakhand since yesterday. No person is allowed to disturb the peace in any case. We will maintain law and order in the entire state," he said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday sent to Rajasthan's Udaipur after a man was beheaded by two men in broad daylight.

The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, source told ANI, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

A statewide alert has been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals in Rajasthan to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. (ANI)

