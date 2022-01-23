New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Congress party has released the list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal to contest from Srinagar Assembly seat.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 46,393 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev Arya, who joined Congress from BJP in Oct, got tickets from Bajpur and Nainital respectively.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Jobs for 22 Lakh Youths in IT Sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)