Dehradun, Jan 8 (PTI) AAP leader Ravindra Jugran on Saturday quit the party and rejoined the ruling BJP, saying it was like homecoming for him.

Welcoming Jugran back into the party fold, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said the party will benefit from his experience and capabilities in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Allows Termination of Over 30-Week Pregnancy as Foetus Has Rare Chromosomal Disorder.

Jugran said he had served the BJP for 25 years in the past and returning to the party was like homecoming for him.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the Assembly polls, which will be held on February 14 in the state.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: No Physical Political Rallies, Roadshows Allowed Till January 15 in Five Poll-Bound States Amid COVID-19 Surge, Says ECI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)