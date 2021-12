Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

As per the data provided by the bulletin, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.65 per cent. There are currently 302 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Hacks Uncle To Death For Preventing Him From Talking to Aunt, Arrested.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 3,45,087.

A total of 16,708 samples were tested on Friday.

Also Read | Income Tax Returns Filing For 2020-21: There’s No Proposal to Extend ITR Deadline, Says Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj.

During the last 24 hours, 32 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3,31,150. The recovery rate currently stands at 95.96 per cent.

Only one death was reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 7,418. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)