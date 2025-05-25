Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): The vigilance department has arrested a District Sainik Welfare Officer of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district who allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as a retired Colonel.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing of People, Islam Condemns Terrorism, Says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Bahrain (Watch Videos).

A complaint on the 1064 toll-free number alleged that a retired soldier was getting service extension-related work done from the District Sainik Welfare Department.

As per the complainant, the accused official had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him in lieu of work.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Districts As Heavy Rainfall Likely Across State; Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Based on the complaint a Vigilance team set a trap and on May 24, the resident of village Rampur, Tehsil Kapkot who was a retired army officer of Bageshwar, was apprehended as soon as he took the bribe amount.

A case has been registered against him under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and he has been arrested.

According to a statement, the action was in line with the strict steps being continuously taken against corruption in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"The Dhami-led government has arrested 150 people against corruption in the last three years, proving the government's effective action on the ground. By taking action on corruption on such a large scale, CM Dhami has set an example in front of the people, and this unprecedented action has created new confidence among the people," a release said.

CM Dhami has stated that being corruption-free in Uttarakhand is his top priority. Due to the zero-tolerance policy of the state government and the prompt action of the vigilance, officers and employees have now become alert. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)