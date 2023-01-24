Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi that a review meeting should be held every 15 days at the government level to expedite the recruitment process, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

He said that requisitions should be sent as soon as possible after taking full details of vacant posts from all departments, where appointments are to be made through ad-hoc and outsourcing etc, and the recruitment process should also be expedited.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide adequate employment opportunities to the state's youth. He said that all recruitment processes should be ensured with complete transparency. If anyone tries to disturb the recruitment process, then they should be given the strictest punishment.

The Chief Minister said that a target had been set to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state by 2025. For this, the efforts being made by various departments should also be reviewed continuously.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to hold a meeting with the concerned departments in 15 days to make Uttarakhand drug-free. (ANI)

