Uttarkashi, Oct 14 (PTI) Search for the two mountaineers who continue to be missing after the October 4 avalanche in the district went on for the 11th day on Friday amid bad weather.

Meanwhile, one more body recovered earlier was brought to the district hospital here to be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem.

Inclement weather at the avalanche site located at an altitude of 17,000 feet near Draupadi ka Danda-II peak has been hampering search and rescue efforts for nearly a week.

Two mountaineers out of a team of 29 are still missing, Registrar of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Vishal Ranjan said.

Twenty-seven bodies have already been recovered and brought down, he said.

Those who went missing after the avalanche are said to have fallen into a crevasse.

However, the body of trainee mountaineer Sourav Biswas from West Bengal, which had been recovered earlier was brought to the ITBP camp at Matli and then to the district hospital here on Friday, he said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after an autopsy, Ranjan said.

He also expressed hope that the two mountaineers still missing will be found over the next 48 hours if the weather permits.

A combined search and rescue operation by the SDRF, Indian Army, NIM instructors and a team from the High Altitude Warriors School (J&k) is still underway, he said.

