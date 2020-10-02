Dehradun (Uttarakhand) October 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat, who is COVID-19 positive, was hospitalised with breathing problem last night, the state government said on Friday.

He was tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23 and was in home isolation.

Last month, Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik was also tested positive for COVID-19.

On the advice of the district administration and the health department, he was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. (ANI)

