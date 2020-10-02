Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian UV manufacturer is all set to launch the all-new Mahindra Thar in the Indian market today. As a reminder, the new Thar was unveiled on the August 15, 2020 (74th Independence day). The company, during the unveil, also announced that customers will be able to book the SUV on the launch day i.e. today. The launch event will commence at 12.30 pm via Mahindra Thar's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2020 Mahindra Thar Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Iconic SUV's Launch Event.

The all-new Thar 2020 will come with two BS-6 compliant engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol & a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. The petrol engine will produce a power of 187 bhp & 380 NM of torque. Mahindra Thar will get new gearbox options - 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission & a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Thar SUV (Photo Credits: Mahindra Thar)

The all-new 2020 Thar will also get a first-in-class convertible hardtop & an optional soft top. The second-generation Thar 2020 will sport a similar boxy silhouette as that of its predecessor with several upgrades & changes including a compact seven-slat grille, revised front bumper, subtly raised fenders, new taillights, new alloy wheels & more.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits; Mahindra)

On the inside, 2020 Thar SUV will get 4 new front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seats. It will also sport a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display. For customer's safety, the all-new Mahindra Thar will come with ABS, with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold & hill descent control, reverse parking camera & more.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits; Mahindra)

The company claims that the all-new Thar 2020 will not attract die-hard fans but also appeal to all those who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle. Pricing & other details of Mahindra Thar SUV will be announced during its launch event.

